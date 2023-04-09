CT Sen. Blumenthal on Track to Resume Senate Duties Following Surgery

An unexpected visit to the hospital resulted in a weekend surgery for Sen. Richard Blumenthal, but he is expected to be back on his feet in no time.

Blumenthal suffered a minor fracture to his femur during the UConn men's basketball celebration Saturday in Hartford after a parade goer tripped and fell on him from behind.

Despite the fracture, Blumenthal dusted himself off and finished the parade before undergoing surgery on Easter Sunday at Stamford Hospital.

Medical professionals had to insert a couple of pins into Blumenthal's leg to ensure the fracture healed properly, according to a spokesperson for the congressman.

His surgery was successful overall and he began physical therapy that afternoon.

"I am grateful to everyone who has called, texted, or Tweeted your well wishes. It means so much to me and my family—thank you," Blumenthal said in a statement.

Blumenthal is expected to be released from the hospital sometime on Monday and plans on being back in Washington, D.C. for votes next week.