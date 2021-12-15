Board Upholds Firing of Ex-Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor

A police merit board on Wednesday upheld the firing of former Louisville Police Officer Myles Cosgrove, who fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency room technician, while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Cosgrove, who was fired in January, fired 16 shots into Taylor's apartment March 13, 2020. Taylor’s home was raided in a narcotics investigation of her former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Her family has said Glover lived in a different part of the city and was already in police custody when Taylor’s home was raided.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.