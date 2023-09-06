Bob Barker died from Alzheimer's disease, death certificate states

Former "Price Is Right" host Bob Barker died at age 99 from Alzheimer's disease, his death certificate, obtained by NBC News, indicates.

The famed TV host died on Aug. 26 at his home in Los Angeles. While it was originally reported that he died from natural causes, his death certificate indicated Barker had and died from Alzheimer's disease. It also listed hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia as contributing factors to his death.

His longtime companion Nancy Burnet told NBC News in a statement that "up to two months ago, Bob Barker was routinely having conversations and participating in bedside exercises."

Additionally, Barker’s publicist, Roger Neal, told NBC News, "There will be no funeral or memorial service per his wishes and he is buried next to his wife (Dorothy Jo Gideon) at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles."

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, according to the Mayo Clinic. The brain disorder, for which there is no cure, causes the "brain to shrink and brain cells to eventually die," the clinic says on its site, and gets worse over time. "Severe loss of brain function can cause dehydration, malnutrition or infection," reads the site. "These complications can result in death."

The FDA approved a new drug called Leqembi earlier this year that was seen to slow the progression of Alzheimer's in clinical trials. The drug, however, is not a cure.

Barker's death was announced just hours after his death. He was only about four months away from his 100th birthday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

He is survived by Burnet, who was his companion for four decades, along with various family members, including his half-brother Kent Valandra. Barker did not have any children. He was previously married to Dorothy Jo Gideon from 1945 to 1981.

Barker left behind many legacies, including his 35-year stint as host of the game show "The Price Is Right," which is now hosted by Drew Carey. He ended every episode reminding the public to spay and neuter their animals to help control the pet population, and he became known for his animal rights activism over the years. The day of his death was also coincidentally National Dog Day.

