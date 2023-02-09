Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

State police said they were notified around 12:30 p.m. of "an apparent deceased body in the Charles River." They said the state police Marine Unit responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the Boston University Sailing Pavilion.

State police detectives from the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section have responded to the scene and have begun an investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.