Boston

Investigation Underway After Body Is Found in Charles River

The body was found shortly after 12:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police said they recovered a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon and an investigation is underway.

State police said they were notified around 12:30 p.m. of "an apparent deceased body in the Charles River." They said the state police Marine Unit responded and recovered the body, which was brought to the shoreline in the area of the Boston University Sailing Pavilion.

State police detectives from the Suffolk District Attorney's Office and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section have responded to the scene and have begun an investigation.

No further details are being released at this time.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Boston stories

everett 22 hours ago

State Clears the Way for Encore Boston Harbor Expansion

eSports 7 hours ago

Boston Becoming Major Player in Rapidly Growing eSports Industry

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us