Body Found in Conn. Park Identified as New York City Murder Victim

The body of a man found partially buried in a shallow grave in Mohegan Park in Norwich on Sunday has been identified as a murder victim from New York City, according to Norwich Police.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Martin Wright, is believed to have been killed by his brother in January, police said. His death was investigated by police in New York, but his body had not been found. Despite not having a body, police arrested Wright's brother, 48-year-old Craig Smith, and charged him with murder in April, according to police.

A person walking through Mohegan Park Sunday spotted what they believed could be a body protruding from the ground and called police.

Norwich detectives investigated and determined the victim was not killed in Mohegan Park.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and later identified as Wright.