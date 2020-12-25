Boston Celtics legend K.C. Jones has died, the team confirmed Friday. He was 88.

Jones was a twelve-time NBA champion as a player and coach, two-time NCAA champion, an Olympic gold medalist and a Hall of Famer.

"The Celtics family mourns his loss, as we celebrate his remarkable career and life," the Celtics said in a statement on Jones' passing.

Jones is one of only seven players in history to achieve basketball’s “Triple Crown” – winning an NCAA Championship, an NBA Championship and an Olympic Gold Medal. The other six are Bill Russell, Clyde Lovellette, Jerry Lucas, Quinn Buckner, Earvin “Magic “Johnson and Michael Jordan.

"Where K.C. Jones went, winning was sure to follow," the Celtics said.

Jones played nine seasons in the NBA -- all with Boston -- and won titles in eight of them. In the history of the NBA, only longtime teammates Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

Russell reacted to the news of Jones' death on Twitter, saying he had received a call to let him know "the great K.C. Jones" had passed Christmas morning. The NBA legends had been friends for almost 60 years, Russell said.

I just received a call letting me know my x-roommate/teammate & most of all friend the great KC Jones passed this morning. Prayers to his family. We have been friends for almost 60yrs, this our last photo together. Friends for life #2020Usuck! #RIP ⁦@NBA⁩ ⁦@celtics⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ia6yZB5l2x — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 25, 2020

Named Boston's head coach in 1983, Jones had one of the most remarkable head coaching runs in league history. He reached the NBA finals in an astonishing four consecutive seasons, during one of the most impressive and beloved Celtics eras.

It was Jones at the helm during two of the most memorable championship seasons in the Celtics' rich history. He first led the team to a championship in 1984 over the Los Angeles Lakers during a peak of that storied rivalry. Two seasons later, he led what many consider one of the greatest teams in NBA history -- the 1986 Champion Boston Celtics.

"K.C.’s coaching career was similarly illustrious," the Celtics said.

Jones' No. 25 is retired by the Celtics, and he was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.

"K.C. also demonstrated that one could be both a fierce competitor and a gentleman in every sense of the word. He made his teammates better, and he got the most out of the players he coached," the Celtics said. "Never one to seek credit, his glory was found in the most fundamental of basketball ideals – being part of a winning team.