Boston Fed CEO: Delta Variant ‘Certainly a Risk' to Economic Recovery

The so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 is “certainly a risk” to the nation’s economic recovery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston CEO Eric Rosengren said in a recent interview, adding that the new threat shows the importance of widespread vaccination against the virus.

In public talks last week, Rosengren highlighted several promising economic developments, including that U.S. GDP will grow by an estimated 7% this year and that despite recent pricing increases, he expects inflation to end up slightly above the Fed’s 2% target.

