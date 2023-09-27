Boston police looking for missing Hyde Park teenager

Authorities are looking for a missing teenager from the Hyde Park neighborhood in Boston.

Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, was last seen in the area of Allen Street on Sunday.

BPD Missing Person Alert: Tamarra Wilken-Smith, 16, of Hyde Park https://t.co/d6nteo2uWx pic.twitter.com/BBBvhCXK2S — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 26, 2023

The teenager is 5-foot-4 tall with black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with long sleeves, black/white checkered pajama pants, black/red sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 617-343-5607.