Boston police seeking to identify 2 men in East Boston kidnapping, robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that occurred on Oct. 4 in East Boston.

Boston police said the reported kidnapping and robbery occurred in the area of 155 Meridian St. They did not released any details about the incident itself, other than four photos of the two men. They said they are still "actively reviewing the facts and circumstances" surrounding the case.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can also be provided by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.