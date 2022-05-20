Boston Weather for Celtics Vs. Heat Game 3 Compares to Classic NBA Finals Matchup

Boston weather for Celtics-Heat Game 3 compares to classic NBA Finals matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a fairly mild spring in Boston this year with very few hot days, but the weather is expected to change in a huge way this weekend as the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Miami Heat shifts to TD Garden.

Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures to reach as high as the mid-80s. Sunday should be even warmer, with a potential high of 94 degrees, per NBC 10 Boston Weather.

The combination of warm weather and the Celtics' playoff run should create an exciting weekend in the City of Boston.

One of the classic examples of the Celtics playing during times of hot temperatures was the 1984 NBA Finals. The series was tied 2-2 when the Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers at the old Boston Garden for the pivotal Game 5. That building lacked many modern amenities, including air conditioning. The temperature inside the Garden got as high as 97 degrees that night.

The Celtics were well-conditioned and battled through the heat. The Lakers couldn't handle the elements and lost 121-103. Boston eventually won the series in Game 7.

For Game 3, it's supposed to reach 94 degrees in Boston. That got us thinking about another memorable scorcher in Celtics history... 1984 Game 5 🥵 pic.twitter.com/9JWLB5Pjvb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

The Celtics are hoping they can beat the heat in more ways than one Saturday night when a 2-1 series lead is at stake.