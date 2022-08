A 3-year-old boy in Florida died after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in an unlocked case, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 6 p.m. at a residence in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community in Gainesville.

A preliminary investigation found that the child, who has not been identified, was playing with the firearm when it went off and struck him. The child died at a hospital.

