Brian Walshe's Search History, New Court Details and a Dumpster Search: Latest on Ana Walshe Case

The search for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe enters its seventh day on Tuesday, after Monday's fast-moving developments involving Walshe's husband, Brian, who now faces a criminal charge in the case amid a flurry of allegations from prosecutors.

Ana Walshe, who was reported missing last Wednesday, hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband has been charged with misleading investigators, and had his arraignment on Monday, where new details emerged as state prosecutors spoke before a judge.

The state alleged that Walshe lied to police about his whereabouts last week and purchased $450 in cleaning equipment at a Home Depot, while also saying that law enforcement found blood and a bloody knife in the Walshe home's basement after a search warrant was pulled.

Investigators spent hours here at a Republic Services Transfer Station in Peabody Monday, combing through trash, trying to find clues that might help them solve the disappearance of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe.

Authorities Investigate in Swampscott, Peabody

Also on Monday, investigators spent hours at the Republic Services Transfer Station in Peabody, combing through trash, trying to find clues that might help them solve the disappearance of the Cohasset mom.

In video captured by SkyRanger, police in Swampscott were seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex where Brian Walshe’ mother lives, blocking off the dumpsters – before hauling them away, with a police escort, to the transfer station in Peabody. They searched through the trash there for hours.

The Norfolk County DA’s office would not comment on that search, nor the dumpsters removed from the Swampscott apartment complex.

A source connected to the investigation said a troubling internet search history related to murder was found on Walshe's electronic devices.

Brian Walshe is already on probation and home confinement, wearing a monitoring bracelet, awaiting sentencing for a federal case involving the sale of fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in 2016.

Brian Walshe is also tangled in a probate case involving his father's home in Hull, Massachusetts, and a will that went missing after his death. According to court records, Walshe's cousin alleges he was the executor of the estate and that Walshe was purposefully excluded from the will after a "severe falling out" with his father and running off with a significant amount of his money.

Brian Walshe entered guilty pleas on three of the charges, including wire fraud, in the art case. He was awaiting sentencing and on probation when his wife disappeared.