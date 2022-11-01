Brown Butter Brussel Sprout Recipe

**Serves 8**

INGREDIENTS:

3 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

4 oz brown butter

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kosher salt, to taste

4 oz Emmental cheese, shredded

⅓ cup hazelnuts, toasted & coarsely chopped

2 Tbs Saba or balsamic glaze

PREPARATION:

In a large sauté pan over medium heat, start by combining 2 ounces of brown butter with the Brussels sprouts in two batches, depending on the size of your pan. Tip: The Brussels sprouts will quickly wick up the butter, so be prepared to add more brown butter as the pan begins to dry out. Roast in the pan until the cut side of the Brussels sprouts are a beautiful amber color and have caramelized. Add a pinch of salt, toss the Brussels sprouts a few times in the pan to warm on all sides and transfer to a serving dish. Sprinkle with Emmental cheese, toasted hazelnuts and a final drizzle of balsamic glaze just before serving.

A pound of fresh, skinless turkey breast has increased in price by over 100% in a year's time.