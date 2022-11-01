Brown Butter Brussel Sprout Recipe

**Serves 8**
INGREDIENTS:
3 lbs Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
4 oz brown butter
Kosher salt, to taste
4 oz Emmental cheese, shredded
⅓ cup hazelnuts, toasted & coarsely chopped
2 Tbs Saba or balsamic glaze
PREPARATION:
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat, start by combining 2 ounces of brown butter with the Brussels sprouts in two batches, depending on the size of your pan. Tip: The Brussels sprouts will quickly wick up the butter, so be prepared to add more brown butter as the pan begins to dry out.
- Roast in the pan until the cut side of the Brussels sprouts are a beautiful amber color and have caramelized.
- Add a pinch of salt, toss the Brussels sprouts a few times in the pan to warm on all sides and transfer to a serving dish.
- Sprinkle with Emmental cheese, toasted hazelnuts and a final drizzle of balsamic glaze just before serving.