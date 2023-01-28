Bruce Springsteen's 2023 US Tour Starts Feb. 1st. Here Are the Key Dates

Tuesday, The Boss and his band announce a new 2023 international tour, with 31 dates in cities across the country.

Notably missing from the list? Any performance scheduled for Chicago, or Illinois.

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of shows planned:

Feb. 1: Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on-sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.