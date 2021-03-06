Boston Bruins

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Provides Update on Brandon Carlo After Tom Wilson Hit

Brandon Carlo had to exit Friday night's game against the Washington Capitals in the second period when he was boarded by Tom Wilson.

By Nick Goss

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a brief but encouraging update on defenseman Brandon Carlo when he met with reporters on a Zoom call Saturday.

Carlo had to exit Friday night's game against the Washington Capitals in the second period when he was boarded by Tom Wilson. The dangerous hit included contact to the head. The NHL's Department of Player Safety has offered Wilson an in-person hearing to review the hit.

Cassidy slams Tom Wilson over 'predatory' hit on Bruins' Brandon Carlo

According to Cassidy, Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday morning and returned home. He did not give any further information.

Losing Carlo for any amount of time would be a significant loss for the Bruins. Carlo is the team's second-best defenseman and one of its most valuable players. 

Boston's blue line already has been hit hard by injuries of late. Jeremy Lauzon (fractured hand) and Kevan Miller (knee soreness) remain out of the lineup. Matt Grzelcyk recently returned after a lengthy absence due to injury. 

The Bruins will return to game action Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

