Bruins Cut Ties With Controversial Defenseman Mitchell Miller, Apologize to Victim's Family

Following several days of controversy, the Boston Bruins announced late Sunday night they are parting ways with Mitchell Miller, who was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager.

This is effective immediately, according to a statement from Bruins President Cam Neely. It comes one day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller is not eligible for the league at this point and revealed the Bruins did not consult with the NHL before signing Miller.

"I happened to talk to Cam Neely since the time that he was signed. He’s not coming into the NHL. He’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL. If, at some point, they think they want him to play in the NHL, and I’m not sure they’re anywhere close to that point, we’re going to have to clear him and his eligibility," Bettman said Saturday at the Global Series in Finland when asked about the controversial signing.

The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman.

In 2016, Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making a 14-year-old eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

According to Neely, the Bruins made the decision last week to offer the now 20-year-old Miller an entry-level contract after "careful consideration of the facts as [they] were aware of them," which is that Miller had made "a poor decision" six years ago that "led to a juvenile conviction."

But "based on new information," Neely said the organization now believes it is the best decision at this time "to rescind the opportunity for [Miller] to represent the Boston Bruins."

Neely did not elaborate on what the new information entails but said the organization hopes Miller "continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth."

The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers spoke to NBC10 Boston on Friday, calling Mitchell "a monster," saying he racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years.

"He told our son that his Black mom and dad didn't love him, that's why he had white parents," Joni Meyer-Crothers told NBC10 Boston of Miller. "On a daily basis, was called the N-word. [Miller] would ask Isaiah to sit with him on the bus, and as soon as Isaiah would sit with him, him and his friends would just punch Isaiah in the head nonstop, and all he wanted was friends. So he was an easy target for Mitchell."

Mitchell Miller, a defenseman signed by the Boston Bruins, was convicted of bullying a classmate as a teenager.

Meyer-Crothers also said Friday that she believed the damage done to her son was being overlooked by the Bruins.

"This was years and years of abuse," she added. "The Bruins can say he made a mistake, but they need to get their whole story straight rather than minimizing what happened."

Neely apologized directly to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family in his statement Sunday night, writing, "my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused."

Neely also apologized that this decision overshadowed the "incredible work" the organization does to support diversity and inclusion efforts, and said it will lead to a revaluation of some internal processes when it comes to signing potential players.

"We will continue to stand against bullying and racism in all of its forms," he said in his statement.

"We owe it to our fans, players, staff, partners and community to make sure that our practices and protocols are in keeping with the ethos that we demand from ourselves and as an organization," Neely added. "As such, we will be reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins."

Captain Patrice Bergeron was asked Saturday in Toronto before the Bruins' game against the Maple Leafs about the team signing Miller, and said he had shared his concerns with General Manager Don Sweeney.

"To be honest with you, the culture that we’ve built here goes against that type of behavior. We’re a team that’s built something about character, character people and individuals. What he did, obviously, is unacceptable and we don’t stand by that," he told reporters. "For me, I know for myself, anyways, in this locker room, we’re all about inclusion, diversity, respect. Those are key words and core values that we have. We expect guys to wear this jersey to be high-character people with integrity and respect. That’s how they should be acting."

Bergeron then took an even stronger stance, adding, "If it’s the same 14-year-old that would be walking into this locker room, he wouldn’t be accepted and wanted and welcomed in this locker room, to be honest with you."

In closing his statement Sunday, Neely said that, as a father, he feels the Miller situation can serve as a lesson for other young people.

"Be mindful of careless behaviors and going with the group mentality of hurting others. The repercussions can be felt for a lifetime,” his statement concluded.

Miller had reported to the AHL's Providence Bruins on Friday but it was not yet known if the AHL would even allow him to play. A spokesperson told NBC10 Boston on Saturday that "League President and CEO Scott Howson is hoping to meet with [Miller] in the coming days to begin the process of determining next steps."

Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, but they released him after more details surfaced about his bullying conviction.