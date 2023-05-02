Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Named 2022-23 NHL Selke Trophy Finalist

Reigning Selke winner Bergeron named finalist for award yet again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another year, another top-three Selke Trophy finish for Patrice Bergeron.

The Boston Bruins captain was named a finalist for the NHL's 2022-23 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Tuesday night. New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner are the other two finalists for the award that honors the game's top defensive forward.

Patrice Bergeron (@NHLBruins), Nico Hischier (@NJDevils) and Mitchell Marner (@MapleLeafs) are the three finalists for the 2022-23 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/str935SN2v pic.twitter.com/zU9D4SX6fI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 2, 2023

This is a staggering 12th consecutive season where Bergeron finishes in the top three for the award. He's won it five times (2011-12, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2021-22), surpassing Bob Gainey's previous record mark for the most Selke Trophies last year. Bergeron has been the runner-up for the award four times and came in third twice.

Bergeron is also the most recent player to claim the trophy in consecutive years, and he now has the chance to pull off the repeat yet again after helping lead the Bruins to a historically dominant regular season. He posted the fourth-best plus-minus (plus-35) among all NHL forwards while recording 27 goals and 31 assists over 78 games in 2022-23.

This could be Bergeron's last Selke Trophy bid. The 37-year-old was undecided on his future after Boston's stunning first-round playoff loss to the Florida Panthers.