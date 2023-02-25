Bruins Trade Goaltender Keith Kinkaid for Avalanche Forward Shane Bowers

Bruins trade goaltender Kinkaid for Avalanche forward Shane Bowers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Shane Bowers from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Keith Kinkaid, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bowers was a late first-round pick in the 2017 NHL entry draft. The trade reunites him with New England after spending two seasons at Boston University.

Bowers spent the majority of his nearly five-year professional career in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, totalling 27 goals and 34 assists for 59 points. He made one appearance for the Avalanche this season, recording a shot in the team's 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Kinkaid, 33, leaves Boston having played one season with the Bruins. Much of his time with the franchise was spent in Providence at the AHL level.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a stready four-year stretch as the starting goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, but has become a bit of a journeyman since 2019. Colorado will be his fourth team in as many seasons.