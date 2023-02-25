Bruins

Bruins Trade Goaltender Keith Kinkaid for Avalanche Forward Shane Bowers

The trade reunites 23-year-old Shane Bowers with New England after spending two seasons at Boston University.

By Charlotte Edmonds

Bruins trade goaltender Kinkaid for Avalanche forward Shane Bowers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Shane Bowers from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Keith Kinkaid, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 23-year-old Bowers was a late first-round pick in the 2017 NHL entry draft. The trade reunites him with New England after spending two seasons at Boston University.

Bowers spent the majority of his nearly five-year professional career in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, totalling 27 goals and 34 assists for 59 points. He made one appearance for the Avalanche this season, recording a shot in the team's 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Kinkaid, 33, leaves Boston having played one season with the Bruins. Much of his time with the franchise was spent in Providence at the AHL level.

U.S. & World

Ohio train derailment 28 mins ago

EPA Orders ‘Pause' on Shipment of Contaminated Waste From Ohio Train Derailment Site to Texas

Tennessee 6 hours ago

St. Louis Prosecutor Under Scrutiny After Teen Athlete Loses Legs In Crash Caused by Man Facing Felony Charges

The 33-year-old enjoyed a stready four-year stretch as the starting goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, but has become a bit of a journeyman since 2019. Colorado will be his fourth team in as many seasons.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinsNHL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us