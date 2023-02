Authorities are looking for a missing 49-year old in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Kaylin Rose is believed to have been in the area near the Center, according to police.

Kaylin is still missing. NEMLEC officers will be searching multiple areas this morning. If you have seen Kaylin or if you find home security video of her from the last 12 hours, please call us at 781-272-1212 — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) February 18, 2023

Various police departments are searching in multiple areas on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call 781-272-1212.