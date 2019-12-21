Massachusetts

Cage of Lizards Has Stoughton Police Looking for Owner

By Josh Sullivan

Lizard
Stoughton Police Department

Police officers in Stoughton took some unlikely suspects into custody on Friday.

Officers recovered a cage full of lizards on the sidewalk, and want to find the original owner.

"Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something?" a post on the department's website said. "If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled... “oh wait... my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?”

Anyone with information related to the lizards is encouraged to call the police at 781-344-2424.

