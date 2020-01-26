Weather

Calm Sunday Ahead for New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a widespread half inch to inch of rain on Saturday night, conditions will be improving. Skies will clear out this morning and temperatures will return to the mid and upper 40s.

We’re expecting a dry stretch of weather. Temperatures will cool into the mid 30s midweek, but gradually warm once again by the end of the week.

Next weekend, the weather looks a bit more interesting. A storm system will move in Saturday and continue into Sunday. At this point, it appears rain will be the primary form of precipitation at the coast with the chance of snow inland. Parts of interior New England may see significant accumulations.

U.S. & World

impeachment 17 hours ago

Trump Lawyer Argues Dems Want to ‘Overturn’ Last Election

impeachment 15 hours ago

In Recording Trump Asks How Long Ukraine Can Resist Russians

Once that storm system departs, another dry, quiet stretch of weather will return by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will warm once again into the 40s.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us