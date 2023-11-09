Cannabis board reaches yet another temporary fix for acting chair

The Cannabis Control Commission voted to extend Ava Callender Concepcion's time as acting chair until Dec. 14 as the board awaits news about Shannon O'Brien's future with the CCC.

The commission came to yet another temporary solution after a second hour-long back and forth over who should run the board in O’Brien’s absence.

O’Brien was suspended by her appointing authority, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, in September, leaving the rest of the commissioners to decide who is in charge until her future with the CCC is determined.

At a September public meeting, the four remaining commissioners had a long and heated discussion about who should serve as chair, ultimately picking Concepcion to serve as acting chair until Nov. 9. This left the commission to discuss the acting chair position again at its public meeting on Thursday.

