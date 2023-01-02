quincy

Car Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Two people were taken by ambulance to area hospitals

By Mark Garfinkel and Marc Fortier

Police and fire crews are at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Ricciuti Drive. The vehicle careened down a large hill and landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.

Two people were apparently in the vehicle, and were seen walking around near the scene of the crash. They were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic on I-93 is slow but is getting by in the area of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

Mattapan 21 hours ago

Man Killed, Another Injured in Boston Double Shooting on New Year's Day

Patriots 9 hours ago

Patriots Report Card: Defense Passes With Flying Colors Vs. Dolphins

Bruins 10 hours ago

2023 Winter Classic Weather: Latest Forecast, Ice Conditions at Fenway Park

This article tagged under:

quincy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us