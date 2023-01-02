Car Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Police and fire crews are at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Ricciuti Drive. The vehicle careened down a large hill and landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.

Two people were apparently in the vehicle, and were seen walking around near the scene of the crash. They were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Traffic on I-93 is slow but is getting by in the area of the crash.

No further details were immediately available.