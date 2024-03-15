California

Fire burns for over 2 hours at California mansion of actor Cara Delevingne

The fire burned at a two-story house near Fryman Canyon Park owned by 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Suicide Squad' actress and model Cara Delevingne.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house fire burned for more than two hours hours Friday morning at the hillside Studio City home of model and actress Cara Delevingne.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. when firefighters were called to the model's mansion. Flames and smoke rising from the burning two-story house could be seen from nearby freeways.

One firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition. A resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the rear of the 6,650-square-foot mansion built in 1971 and spread to the attic, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One room was consumed by flames before the fire spread to the attic and triggered a roof collapse, the LAFD said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available. The fire was knocked down just after 6:30 a.m.

TMZ first reported that the house is the home of actress and model Delevingne, who has appeared in "American Horror Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Suicide Squad" and other productions. The 4-bed and 6-bath home was featured in a June 2021 Architectural Digest video with Delevingne.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 45 mins ago

Judge delays Trump's hush-money criminal trial 30 days due to last-minute evidence dump

air travel 46 mins ago

Boeing tells airlines to check pilot seats after report that an accidental shift led plane to plunge

TMZ reported that she was not home at the time.

Delevingne later thanked firefighters in an Instagram post.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," the post said.

She later posted an image of her two cats with caption, "They are alive! Thank you to the firefighters."

NBC News has reached out representatives for Delevingne for comment.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us