Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford Ruled Out Vs. Cavs

Tatum, Horford, Robert Williams ruled out for Celtics vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be missing several key players for Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It's the second game of a back-to-back for the Celtics, so it's not too surprising that the latest injury report is a little longer than usual.

The C's announced Monday afternoon that Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III all won't play versus the Cavs.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Cleveland:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (left knee contusion) - OUT

Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2023

Williams is out seven to 10 days with right hamstring soreness. Horford rarely plays both games of a back-to-back. Tatum played a team-high 49 minutes in Sunday night's double overtime loss to the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon is available to play versus Cleveland after missing the loss to the Knicks.

Monday's matchup in Cleveland concludes Boston's season series with the Cavs. The Celtics lost the first two meetings in overtime early in the season before beating the Cavs 117-113 at the Garden last week.

The Celtics have lost three of their last four games and trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 1.5 games for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs are in fourth place and sit 5.5 games behind the Celtics.