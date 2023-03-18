Celtics officially clinch NBA playoff spot for ninth straight season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are officially headed to the 2023 NBA playoffs.

It was inevitable, but the Celtics clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference as a result of the Miami Heat's loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Celtics will take part in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, which is the longest active postseason appearance streak in the league. The last season in which Boston failed to make the playoffs was 2013-14.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who lead the Celtics by 1.5 games for first place in the East standings, recently extended their postseason appearance streak to seven years.

The Celtics, Bucks and Denver Nuggets are the only teams that have clinched a playoff spot so far this season. The Nuggets are the only team to clinch a division title to this point.

It's great for the Celtics that they've clinched a playoff spot, but plenty of work remains in the regular season. Earning homecourt advantage in as many rounds as possible should be a priority for the Celtics over the next month. The Celtics are tough to beat at TD Garden with the East's second-best home record at 26-9.