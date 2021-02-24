nba

Celtics Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Start Times, Opponents for Second Half

Can they turn things around after the All-Star break? That depends in part on who they play

By Darren Hartwell

Few teams could use the NBA All-Star break more than the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics fell to 15-16 on the season after a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Mavericks and now have lost seven of their last 10 games. They've struggled mightily without veteran guard Marcus Smart and have been wildly inconsistent after starting the season 8-3.

Forsberg: Can these broken Celtics be fixed?

Can they turn things around after the All-Star break, which runs from March 5 to March 10? That depends in part on who they play.

The NBA released its remaining schedule for the 2020-21 season Wednesday, meaning the Celtics' final 36 games have been revealed.

Check out the full schedule below, and click on the schedule to open a printable version.

https://media.nbcboston.com/2021/02/celtics-schedule.png

The C's face some tough matchups out of the gate in the second half, starting with a trip to Brooklyn to face Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Nets on March 11. They also host the NBA-leading Utah Jazz on March 16 and face the Bucks twice in Milwaukee in March.

Celtics fans also might circle April 4 on their calendars, as Gordon Hayward will return to Boston for the first time in another uniform when the C's host the Charlotte Hornets.

Our Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg has a full breakdown of the second-half schedule, which you can read here.

