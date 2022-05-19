Celtics upgrade Al Horford to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could the Celtics have Al Horford back in the lineup for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday night?

The C's announced Thursday afternoon that they have upgraded Horford's status from doubtful to questionable. Horford missed the series opener because he was in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. His absence was felt in Boston's 118-107 loss at FTX Arena.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's another Horford update from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Celtics have continued testing Al Horford with the hope that he can exit health and safety protocols prior to Game 2, sources said. https://t.co/qiKZDY67hH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 19, 2022

What must happen for Horford to be cleared for action? Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports provided the details:

How Al Horford can return after positive COVID-19 test:



1. Two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24hrs apart



2. Two consecutive PCR tests at least 24hrs apart w/ CT values greater than 30 starting no sooner than Day 4 & Day 5 (where Day 0 is date of initial positive test) — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 19, 2022

Getting Horford back would be huge for the Celtics at both ends of the floor. Not only does he provided valuable scoring as an outside shooter, his defense is fantastic as well. In fact, Horford is an ideal defender for versatile Heat center Bam Adebayo.

In other lineup news, the Celtics have listed Marcus Smart as probable to play in Game 2 after he missed Game 1 with a right midfoot sprain.

The team also announced Thursday that veteran guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 due to personal reasons. White left the team to be with his wife because they are expecting the birth of their first child soon.