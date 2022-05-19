Celtics upgrade Al Horford to questionable for Game 2 vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Could the Celtics have Al Horford back in the lineup for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday night?
The C's announced Thursday afternoon that they have upgraded Horford's status from doubtful to questionable. Horford missed the series opener because he was in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. His absence was felt in Boston's 118-107 loss at FTX Arena.
Here's another Horford update from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
What must happen for Horford to be cleared for action? Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports provided the details:
Getting Horford back would be huge for the Celtics at both ends of the floor. Not only does he provided valuable scoring as an outside shooter, his defense is fantastic as well. In fact, Horford is an ideal defender for versatile Heat center Bam Adebayo.
In other lineup news, the Celtics have listed Marcus Smart as probable to play in Game 2 after he missed Game 1 with a right midfoot sprain.
The team also announced Thursday that veteran guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 due to personal reasons. White left the team to be with his wife because they are expecting the birth of their first child soon.