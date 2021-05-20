Celtics Vs. Nets Schedule: Dates, Times for NBA Playoff Series Revealed

Complete schedule for Celtics-Nets first-round series revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will begin their first-round NBA playoff series Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The schedule for this best-of-7 series was released late Wednesday night.

Here are the dates and times for each game:

Game Date Away Home Time (ET) 1 Saturday, May 22 Celtics Nets 8 p.m. 2 Sunday, May 25 Celtics Nets 7:30 p.m. 3 Friday, May 28 Nets Celtics 8:30 p.m. 4 Sunday, May 30 Nets Celtics 7 p.m. 5* Tuesday, June 1 Celtics Nets TBD 6* Thursday, June 3 Nets Celtics TBD 7* Saturday, June 5 Celtics Nets TBD *If necessary

The Nets are heavy favorites in this series, and it's easy to understand why.

They finished the regular season with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference despite not having their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving healthy and in the lineup for many games. There's a good chance all three will be ready for the series opener, and they will pose plenty of matchup problems for the Celtics.

The C's earned the No. 7 seed after beating the Washington Wizards in the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum scored 50 points for the Celtics in the win, and they'll need several more dominant performances from the All-Star forward to make this Round 1 series a competitive one.