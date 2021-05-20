2021 NBA Playoffs

Celtics Vs. Nets Schedule: Dates, Times for NBA Playoff Series Revealed

By Nick Goss

Complete schedule for Celtics-Nets first-round series revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will begin their first-round NBA playoff series Saturday night at Barclays Center.

U.S. & World

Israel 6 hours ago

Israel Unleashes Strikes as Expectations for Truce Rise

Louisiana 8 hours ago

‘I'm Scared': New Video Shows Deadly Arrest of Black Man in Louisiana in 2019

The schedule for this best-of-7 series was released late Wednesday night.

Forsberg: Tatum's heroics serve as important reminder for Celtics

Here are the dates and times for each game:

GameDateAwayHomeTime (ET)
1Saturday, May 22CelticsNets8 p.m.
2Sunday, May 25CelticsNets7:30 p.m.
3Friday, May 28NetsCeltics8:30 p.m.
4Sunday, May 30NetsCeltics7 p.m.
5*Tuesday, June 1CelticsNetsTBD
6*Thursday, June 3NetsCelticsTBD
7*Saturday, June 5CelticsNetsTBD
*If necessary    

The Nets are heavy favorites in this series, and it's easy to understand why.

They finished the regular season with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference despite not having their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving healthy and in the lineup for many games. There's a good chance all three will be ready for the series opener, and they will pose plenty of matchup problems for the Celtics.

The C's earned the No. 7 seed after beating the Washington Wizards in the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum scored 50 points for the Celtics in the win, and they'll need several more dominant performances from the All-Star forward to make this Round 1 series a competitive one.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2021 NBA Playoffsceltics
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us