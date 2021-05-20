Celtics Vs. Nets Schedule: Dates, Times for NBA Playoff Series Revealed

Complete schedule for Celtics-Nets first-round series revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets will begin their first-round NBA playoff series Saturday night at Barclays Center.
The schedule for this best-of-7 series was released late Wednesday night.
Here are the dates and times for each game:
|Game
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|1
|Saturday, May 22
|Celtics
|Nets
|8 p.m.
|2
|Sunday, May 25
|Celtics
|Nets
|7:30 p.m.
|3
|Friday, May 28
|Nets
|Celtics
|8:30 p.m.
|4
|Sunday, May 30
|Nets
|Celtics
|7 p.m.
|5*
|Tuesday, June 1
|Celtics
|Nets
|TBD
|6*
|Thursday, June 3
|Nets
|Celtics
|TBD
|7*
|Saturday, June 5
|Celtics
|Nets
|TBD
|*If necessary
The Nets are heavy favorites in this series, and it's easy to understand why.
They finished the regular season with the No. 2 record in the Eastern Conference despite not having their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving healthy and in the lineup for many games. There's a good chance all three will be ready for the series opener, and they will pose plenty of matchup problems for the Celtics.
The C's earned the No. 7 seed after beating the Washington Wizards in the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum scored 50 points for the Celtics in the win, and they'll need several more dominant performances from the All-Star forward to make this Round 1 series a competitive one.