A child from New Haven County has died from the flu, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The child is under 10 years old, according to state officials, and this is the first pediatric influenza death of the season in the state.

The child, who was between 0 and 9, died this month, according to the state Department of Health. They have not released any additional information about the child.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said in a statement. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

There are currently more than 22,000 flu cases in the state, around 531 hospitalizations and there have been 18 deaths, according to state officials.

Symptoms of Influenza

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue.

Stopping the Spread

The state Department of Health said the spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus – or RSV - can be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette, including handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms.

Flu Vaccines

The state Department of Health said residents should also make sure that they have received their annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended boosters.

Residents can receive their flu vaccine from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting www.vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccination clinic.

The Department of Public Health and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition is partnering with local health departments throughout the state on several flu vaccine clinics for children and adults. The entire schedule of local health flu clinics can be accessed at www.ct.gov/dph/fluclinics.