Christina Applegate shares new details about MS battle: ‘I have 30 lesions on my brain'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christina Applegate is getting candid about her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The "Dead to Me" star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2021, didn't mince words when recently speaking about her daily struggles. Refusing to minimize her condition, Applegate bluntly put it on the March 25 episode of Armchair Expert, "This is the worst thing that's happened to me in my entire life."

In fact, the 52-year-old said she's constantly in pain due to the disorder. "I have 30 lesions on my brain," she shared. "My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot."

Applegate also noted that sometimes "my hand starts to go weird and then I'll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain."

"It sucks," the "Samantha Who?" actress continued. "I hate it so much. I'm so mad about it."

Christina Applegate's Hollywood legacy is being celebrated on television's biggest night. The "Dead To Me" star received a standing ovation upon her onstage arrival at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, where she was on hand to present Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honors. Christina got visibly emotional over the warm welcome from her peers before turning on her signature humor and leaving the audience laughing with several self-deprecating punchlines.

And there's a reason why she is so outspoken about her MS journey. Looking back at her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis, Applegate admitted to "lying my a-- off" about the challenges she faced at the time.

"Everything I was saying was a freaking lie," she told co-hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. "It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone."

And though the "Married... with Children" alum is grateful that her story helped raised "millions of dollars" for breast cancer prevention, she confessed that she was really "crying every night" at home during her treatments.

"I wish that I had said that," Applegate, who underwent a double mastectomy after her cancer diagnosis, noted. "I didn't like my boobies. I still don't like my boobies. It's horrible."

However, Applegate is also determined to take her health struggles in stride. That's why she couldn't help but to crack a few self-deprecating jokes during her 2023 Emmys appearance in January.

"I make these jokes because if I don't, I'll suffocate," she explained. "I'm not ready for the healing yet."