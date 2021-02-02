Groundhog Day

Phoebe the Hedgehog Predicts More Winter

NBC Connecticut

It's Groundhog Day and Phoebe the Hedgehog stood in for Connecticut's state groundhog, Chuckles, and predicted six more weeks winter are on the way, as did Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil.

Meanwhile, Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s Prognosticating Prairie Dog, did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Phoebe made her prediction at the Lutz Children's Museum.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Orders on Immigration, Including Family Reunification

Groundhog Day 2 mins ago

A Gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Says More Winter

Normally, crowds of dedicated fans gather at the museum to hear her prediction, but due to COVID-19, there were no in-person guests.

The museum will also be closed on Tuesday to allow time to clean up after Monday's storm. Parts of the state are cleaning up after getting more than a foot of snow.

This article tagged under:

Groundhog Day
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us