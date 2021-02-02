Phoebe the Hedgehog Predicts More Winter

It's Groundhog Day and Phoebe the Hedgehog stood in for Connecticut's state groundhog, Chuckles, and predicted six more weeks winter are on the way, as did Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil.

Meanwhile, Beardsley Bart, Connecticut’s Prognosticating Prairie Dog, did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring.

Phoebe made her prediction at the Lutz Children's Museum.

Normally, crowds of dedicated fans gather at the museum to hear her prediction, but due to COVID-19, there were no in-person guests.

The museum will also be closed on Tuesday to allow time to clean up after Monday's storm. Parts of the state are cleaning up after getting more than a foot of snow.