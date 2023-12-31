Preparations are underway for ‘First Night Boston'

Thousands of people are coming to Boston for a day of musical and dance performances, improv, ice sculptures and the First Night Boston Parade.

Events kick off at 11 a.m. 13 hours of events all leading up to the countdown to 2024, a performance by hip hop artist Sammy Adams and midnight fireworks over the Boston Harbor.

For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, the event is being held at City Hall Plaza.

The world-famous New Year’s Eve celebration was established in 1976. Envisioned by Clara Wainwright, it was created to give Boston-area artists and musicians an opportunity to play at venues across the city.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For many years, people had to buy buttons to get in, but in 2015, First Night Boston was made entirely free.

The city has also made preparations for the safety of the visitors during First Night Boston.

Boston’s Police and Fire Departments will have extra staff on-hand to make sure private venues aren’t exceeding capacity.

Public safety officials are also reminding everyone that possessing, selling and using fireworks is illegal and they are also urging people not to drink alcohol or consume marijuana in public.