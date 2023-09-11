Class is in session: Back to school tips from a family psychologist

School is in session! That often means new routines, booked activity calendars, new friends, and so much more. Dr. Jen Hartstein, a family and clinical psychologist, shares great tips for navigating this time of year which she calls "different," not necessarily "new."

Parents will learn strategies to connect with their kids, what yellow and red flags to look for when it comes to struggles with mental health, how to set family technology boundaries, navigate friendships (what's real & what's curated!), and more.

She also shares the ONE thing parents must remember about their role this time of year: it's simple yet so important.