The United States Coast Guard determined there is no pollution after a fishing boat ran aground at Ballston Beach in Cape Cod on Friday.

Authorities say they were notified at around 2:30 a.m. that the Miss Megan vessel hat ran aground.

The #USCG determined there was no pollution as a result of the grounding and was monitoring the situation until the boat was refloated at 5:30 p.m. and towed to New Bedford, MA. pic.twitter.com/y36M5glBCG — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2024

No injuries were reported.

The boat was refloated at around 5:30 p.m. and towed to New Bedford after it was determined there was no pollution.