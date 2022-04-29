Cole Strange's description of his playing style will excite Patriots fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Many fans of the New England Patriots were surprised when the team selected Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But it might not take long for these fans to start to like him.

Why is that? Well, Strange is a very physical player. He has a bit of a mean streak -- the type of hard-nosed attitude that fans love. Another left guard who the Patriots selected in the first round in 2005, Logan Mankins, had a similar approach to the game.

Strange met with reporters on a conference call for the first time Friday, and he was asked to describe his playing style.

"I would say my playing style is aggressive and relentless," Strange said.

If you look at some of his highlights, the aggressiveness is definitely there:

HIGHLIGHTS: #Patriots 1st Round pick (29th overall) Cole Strange, offensive guard out of UT-Chattanooga



Draft coverage presented by John's Sewer and Drain Cleaning pic.twitter.com/U39PIwWV2N — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 29, 2022

Later on Friday, after he was introduced at Gillette Stadium, Strange talked more about his angry playing style:

Cole Strange plays angry. He creates negative narratives in his head and takes it out on the field. He said itâs something Michael Jordan used to do. pic.twitter.com/KfOy2bYxZX — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 29, 2022

Strange plays with good technique and is super athletic. He's listed at 6-foot-5 and 303 pounds. It wouldn't be surprising at all if he started at guard for the Patriots early next season, maybe even as soon as Week 1.

While it's certainly possible that the Patriots could have waited until Day 2 of the draft to select Strange -- or at least a comparable offensive lineman -- there's little doubt they've acquired a player who should be able to make an immediate impact in 2022.