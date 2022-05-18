boston restaurant talk

Common Craft Opens at the Burlington Mall

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Common Craft

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A unique multi-concept dining and drinking spot has come to the northern suburbs.

According to an Instagram post, Common Craft soft-opens Wednesday at the Burlington Mall, and as mentioned in an earlier article, it has multiple rooms, including ones for Idle Hands, which is set up as a traditional German biergarten, Hermit Thrush, with a selection of sour beers from its taproom, Deacon Giles Distillery, which has a speakeasy concept and a craft cocktail menu, and the Élevage Wine Room, which features boutique wine producers from around the globe.

In addition, the space features a bottle shop and an outdoor patio with a lounge and game area, and food offerings include gastropub-style options with the menu offering starters, snacks, sandwiches, and entrees.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The website for Common Craft can be found at https://www.commoncrafthospitality.com/

[Earlier Article]
Common Craft Plans to Open in Burlington

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us