Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change.

According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"

We have been told that owner Stephen Conley has sold it to JKT Watertown Partners LLC and that renovations will be taking place this week with the possibility of it reopening the following week with the same name, concept, and staff.

Conley's has been known in part for its steak tips, wings, and pizza over the years along with its variety of beers on tap.

The address for Conley's Pub & Grille is 164 Belmont Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Its website can be found at https://conleyspub.com/