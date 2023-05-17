Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Announce Deal With NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston will televise 31 Sun games during the 2023 season as part of a two-year deal

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

The Connecticut Sun and NBC Sports Boston announced today a partnership to televise 31 Sun games on NBC Sports Boston during the 2023 season. The two-year deal makes NBC Sports Boston the viewing home of all New England's premier professional basketball.

“All of us at NBC Sports Boston are excited to be the home of the Connecticut Sun. This partnership helps us further elevate women’s sports, as this is one of the fastest growing audiences across all platforms, and we are proud to showcase this amazing group of talented athletes,” commented Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the NBC Boston Owned Properties and Regional Sports Networks. “In addition to NBC Sports Boston, all the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo will be working with the Connecticut Sun to showcase the great work of the Connecticut Sun on and off the court. This includes NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. We’re looking forward to a great season.” 

Due to a scheduling conflict with NBC Sports Boston, the Connecticut Sun season opener will air NECN on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m., when the Sun take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The complete Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston schedule is listed below.

"We are proud to join the NBC Sports Boston family and unify New England’s professional basketball under one regional broadcasting and streaming platform,” remarked Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti. "In addition to being covered alongside the Boston Celtics, this partnership will bring the Sun opportunities to showcase our players through in-depth player profiles, guest analyst appearances, and social collaborations. Most importantly, the NBC Sports Boston team is committed to helping us make an impact in communities that demand and deserve greater access to women’s professional sports.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
View of the women's basketball game Phoenix Mercury against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 4, 2022. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans wishing to catch Connecticut Sun games on NBC Sports Boston can visit https://www.nbcsports.com/boston/stream. All Sun regional games will be simulcast on NBC Sports Boston and the network's streaming app, NBC Sports App. NBC Sports App is available for subscribers to NBC Sports Boston through regional cable providers, Hulu Live, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. For more information on how to stream games on NBC Sports Boston, click here.

Connecticut Sun on NBC Sports Boston Schedule
DayDateOpponentTime (EST)Network
FridayMay 19at Indiana Fever7:00 PMNECN/NBC Sports App
SundayMay 21vs Washington Mystics1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayMay 23at Washington Mystics7:00 PMNECN/NBC Sports App
TuesdayMay 30vs. Indiana Fever7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJune 1at Minnesota Lynx8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayJune 4vs. Dallas Wings1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayJune 6vs. Las Vegas Aces7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJune 8vs. Las Vegas Aces7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayJune 11at Atlanta Dream4:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJune 15vs. Atlanta Dream7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayJune 18at Los Angeles Sparks7:30 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayJune 20at Seattle Storm10:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJune 22at Minnesota Lynx8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayJune 25vs. Chicago Sky1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayJune 27vs. New York Liberty7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJuly 6vs. Seattle Storm7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
WednesdayJuly 12at Chicago Sky12:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayJuly 18at Phoenix Mercury10:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayJuly 20vs. Atlanta Dream11:30 AMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayJuly 25at Dallas Wings8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayJuly 30vs. Minnesota Lynx1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayAugust 8at Seattle Storm3:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayAugust 10at Phoenix Mercury10:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SaturdayAugust 12at Dallas Wings8:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayAugust 20at Chicago Sky4:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdayAugust 22at Washington Mystics7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayAugust 24vs. New York Liberty7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundayAugust 27vs. Los Angeles Sparks1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
ThursdayAugust 31vs. Phoenix Mercury7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
TuesdaySeptember 5vs. Los Angeles Sparks7:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App
SundaySeptember 10vs. Chicago Sky1:00 PMNBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports App

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2023 season on Friday, May 19 at the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m.

U.S. & World

Mexico 1 hour ago

She Killed the Man Raping Her. Now Mexican Woman Faces 6 Years in Prison

abortion rights 1 hour ago

Conservative Appeals Court Set to Hear Arguments Over Future of Abortion Pill Access

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball team in the Women’s National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX. 

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Sun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us