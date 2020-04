Coronavirus Hot Spots: 50 Communities With the Highest Rate of Cases in Mass.

For the third straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 29. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.

But others -- like tiny Avon, with a population of just 4,500 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Chelsea – 1,965 cases, 5,217.10 rate Brockton – 2,735 cases, 2,783.76 rate Everett – 1,004 cases, 2,068.55 rate Lynn – 2,056 cases, 2,037.60 rate Randolph – 643 cases, 1,879.07 rate Lawrence – 1,639 cases, 1,858.78 rate Revere – 1,123 cases, 1,843.51 rate Danvers – 467 cases, 1,635.39 rate Topsfield – 87 cases, 1,488.72 rate Stoughton – 401 cases, 1,449.88 rate Braintree – 570 cases, 1,448.18 rate Holyoke – 596 cases, 1,446.45 rate Lowell – 1,649 cases, 1,411.11 rate Shirley – 115 cases, 1,364.32 rate Boston – 9,284 cases, 1,335.89 rate Norwood – 390 cases, 1,295.15 rate Medford – 756 cases, 1,243.13 rate Holbrook – 135 cases, 1,195.21 rate Worcester – 2,284 cases, 1,190.40 rate Raynham – 176 cases, 1,178.28 rate Stoneham – 260 cases, 1,165.71 rate Tewksbury – 357 cases, 1,159.44 rate Rockland – 206 cases, 1,142.13 rate Longmeadow – 177 cases, 1,141.22 rate Waltham – 748 cases, 1,122.12 rate Westborough – 209 cases, 1,109.21 rate Malden – 751 cases, 1,108.43 rate Agawam – 317 cases, 1,108.22 rate Framingham – 816 cases, 1,095.80 rate Avon – 48 cases, 1,095.72 rate Peabody – 611 cases, 1,095.66 rate Milford – 316 cases, 1,078.38 rate Methuen – 576 cases, 1,075.61 rate Williamstown – 79 cases, 1,072.10 rate Wrentham – 120 cases, 1,064.35 rate Middleton – 109 cases, 1056.27 rate Millbury – 144 cases, 1,054.40 rate East Longmeadow – 178 cases, 1,052.35 rate Saugus – 298 cases, 1,048.36 Templeton – 93 cases, 1,041.32 rate Bedford – 152 cases, 1,020.38 rate Wilmington – 241 cases, 988.79 rate Marlborough – 429 cases, 987.59 rate Taunton – 558 cases, 974.18 rate Attleboro – 443 cases, 957.47 rate Northborough – 130 cases, 949.54 rate Canton – 219 cases, 949.50 rate Dracut – 296 cases, 916.26 rate Haverhill – 600 cases, 911.22 rate Greenfield – 157 cases, 904.15 rateate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-April 29, 2020)

Many of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the second town-by-town breakdown released by the state.