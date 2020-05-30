Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline, Cases Exceed 42,000

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases exceed 42,000.

There are 533 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 44 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In Connecticut, there are 42,022 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 260 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,912, including an additional 44 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 15,502 with 1,267 deaths

Hartford County: 10,207 with 1,238 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,381 with 131 deaths

Middlesex County: 1,104 with 150 deaths

New Haven County: 11,309 with 9,66 deaths

New London County: 1,076 with 89 deaths

Tolland County: 833 with 57 deaths

Windham County: 381 with 14 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 229 with 0 deaths

In total, 246,935 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 5,542 people since yesterday.

State Eases Social Guidelines

To help slow the spread of the virus, the governor had limited social gatherings to no more than five people.

The governor said on Friday that he is easing the restrictions as long as people follow the protocols. Moving forward, inside gatherings can have of up to 10 people and outside gatherings can have up to 25, but people should continue to maintain social distancing.