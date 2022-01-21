NFL rumors: Could Josh McDaniels be candidate for Raiders head coach job? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There haven't been too many rumors/reports over the last few weeks about New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels being a potential candidate for the open head coaching jobs around the NFL.

McDaniels has interviewed for several jobs in that past and nearly became the Indianapolis Colts head coach after the 2017 season. He's been the Patriots' offensive coordinator since 2012. McDaniels reportedly has not had any interviews for head coach positions in 2022, but could that change?

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler published a story Friday morning on the vacant coaching jobs, and he mentioned McDaniels during his update on the Las Vegas Raiders' situation.

"The Raiders' season just ended last Saturday, and team owner Mark Davis was waiting for the end of the season before beginning this process," Fowler writes. "So it could be just a matter of time before things are finalized and Harbaugh is the new Raiders coach. If it doesn't happen, yes, interim coach Rich Bisaccia deserves and will get a look, but I've also been told to watch out for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a candidate here."

CBS Sports' senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones also brought up McDaniels' name in connection to the Raiders.

A name that keeps getting floated for the Raiders head-coaching position is Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Haven't heard much about him this cycle and would take some circumstances all coming together to pry him loose, but keep an eye on Vegas. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2022

The Raiders made the AFC playoffs as the No. 5 seed this season and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Round. They have a pretty good roster, headlined by veteran quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs.

Even if the Raiders don't pursue McDaniels, there are other people in New England they could hire.

Las Vegas reportedly has requested to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its head coach job and Patriots exec Davie Ziegler for its general manager job.

It would behoove the Patriots for McDaniels to stay so he can continue to develop young quarterback Mac Jones. Continuity between an inexperienced QB and his offensive coordinator is very important.