Could Tom Brady Play Past 45? This Expert Thinks So

Breer: 'I wouldn't rule out Tom Brady playing past 45' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Remember when Tom Brady picked 45 as the age he wanted to play until?

Well, at age 43, the former New England Patriots quarterback is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl and is showing no signs of slowing down. Not only that, but he's doing it with a franchise that had the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It doesn't appear Brady will call it quits after the Super Bowl, regardless of the game's result. At this rate, he looks like he could breeze past that age 45 goal he set for himself.

Albert Breer of The MMQB explained why he wouldn't be surprised to see Brady play past 45 years old.

"I don't think he even thinks about the idea of retiring, even if he wins this game," Breer said Wednesday on Early Edition. "The reason why, I don't think he's ever been in pursuit of some fairy-tale ending. I think that's something we think about, I don't think that's the way he thinks about it. I know there's this pursuit of going out the way John Elway did with the Broncos. I think he just loves competition that much.

"He loves what he's doing. He's probably figured out a way where he can balance his family life with his professional life pretty effectively now, and I just think as long as he still loves it, as long as he can still do it he's going to continue to do it. I wouldn't even rule out him going past 45. I think we've sort of put this end date on his career ourselves."

Brady finished his age 43 campaign with 4,633 passing yards (most since 2015), 40 touchdown passes (most since 2007), and an 11-5 record. Not exactly the numbers of a quarterback "falling off a cliff."

The Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.