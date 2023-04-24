Council President Calls for Office of Pest Control to Tackle Boston's Rat Problem

In an effort to tackle the persisting issue of rats in Boston, City Council President Ed Flynn is calling for a hearing on the creation of an Office of Pest Control to lead rodent mitigation operations.

Flynn will introduce the hearing order at Thursday’s Boston City Council meeting.

Since the pandemic, Flynn said pest control has become a major quality of life issue for residents as food sources moved from restaurants directly to residents’ homes, as well as an uptick of reports of rodent activity and sightings to the city. At a recent hearing, city councilors noted that this issue of pest control has become a top constituent complaint across neighborhoods in Boston.

“We have to step up our efforts to address this serious public health and quality of life issue,” Flynn said in a statement. “While I commend the Public Works and Inspectional Services team for the great work that they are already doing, we need additional resources and to designate one point person in the City that has overall responsibility and authority on all matters relating to rats and pest control. The creation of an Office of Pest Control would provide the attention and oversight that our neighbors and taxpayers deserve to oversee the City’s rodent mitigation efforts.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Flynn said he is following the development of New York City’s rodent control plans closely and that he has spoken with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration about the creation of a pest control office. He said the responsibilities of the position would include educational outreach as well as coordination with municipal departments, residents and neighborhood associations to address what he calls a "public health emergency."

The post Council President Flynn Calls For Office of Pest Control in the City of Boston appeared first on Caught In Southie.