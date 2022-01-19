Tennessee

Cracker Barrel Ordered to Pay Man $9.4M After He's Served Cleaning Liquid Instead of Water

William Cronnon developed gastrointestinal issues after a server at a store in Marion County, Tennessee, accidentally gave him a mixture of water and Eco-San, his attorney said

Cracker Barrel Restaurant
Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Tennessee man was awarded more than $9 million after he was served cleaning liquid instead of water at a Marion County Cracker Barrel.

William Cronnon was dining at the restaurant in April 2014 for lunch when a waitress accidentally refilled his glass with a mixture of water and Eco-San, a commercial-grade bleach, according to a lawsuit and press release by Cronnon's attorney.

"Plaintiff William Cronnon ingested the beverage, which turned out to be a chemical, caustic substance known as Eco-San," an amended lawsuit reads. "As a direct and proximate result of the incident, Plaintiff William Cronnon sustained severe and permeant injuries which required medical attention."

Cracker Barrel said in a statement: "While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago."

