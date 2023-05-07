Man Killed After Crashing Into Concrete Barrier on I-84 West in West Hartford, Conn.

A man from New Britain has died after he crashed into the concrete barrier on Interstate 84 west in West Hartford on Sunday morning.

State police said 22-year-old Luis Daniel Colon, of New Britain, was traveling in the left shoulder on I-84 west near exit 40 when he lost control of the vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

When Colon lost control, investigators said his vehicle traveled across three lanes of travel, went across the right shoulder, crossed the exit 41 entrance ramp and then collided with the concrete sound barrier off of the right side of the road.

Colon sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash. Authorities later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

The highway was closed between exits 41 and 40 for hours on Sunday, but has since reopened.