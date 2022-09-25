Motorcyclist, Teen Killed in Crash in Glastonbury, Conn.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist and a 15-year-old passenger in an SUV have died after a crash in Glastonbury on Sunday night.

Police said a person who was driving on Hebron Avenue near the Route 2 East on-ramp called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. to report a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcyclist, Gordon Southby, 18, of Glastonbury, and a 15-year-old rear seat passenger of the SUV were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said. Both were later pronounced dead at the hospital

Southby was a senior at Glastonbury High School, police said.

Police have not released the 15-year-old's name.

Several other people who were in the SUV were transported to the hospital for observation. It's unclear if any of those people were injured.

The crash shut down Route 94 at the Route 2 East on-ramp, the Route 2 East on-ramp and the eastbound side of Hebron Avenue at Sycamore Street. The area has since reopened.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Glastonbury Police Department at (860) 633-8301.