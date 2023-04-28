Woman Dead, 9-Year-Old and Her Mother Hurt After Head-On Crash in Conn.

A woman has died and two others are seriously hurt, including a 9-year-old girl, after a head-on collision near the Gold Star Highway in Groton Friday night.

The Groton Police Department said they were called to the area of Route 184 and Buddington Road at about 6:30 p.m.

Two cars were involved in the crash. Police said one car was headed eastbound and the other was headed westbound when they collided head-on. One of the cars veered off the road and struck a guardrail before coming back onto the road and hitting a car driving in the opposite direction.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a woman in her 30s and her 9-year-old daughter, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. It's unknown how they're doing at this time.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police have not yet identified the person who died pending family notification. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate.

Several police departments responded and assisted with the investigation.

The road was shut down to traffic in the area, but has since reopened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Groton Police at 860-441-6712.