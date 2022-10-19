Six Injured, Including 5 Children, When Car, School Bus Collide in Watertown

Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.
Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident.
Aerial and ground footage from the scene showed what looked like a Mini Cooper with serious front end damage that appeared to have struck a school bus.
Police said 44 kids were on board the bus. Five were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Belmont Street reopened around 9:45 a.m.
Police said solar glare is believed to have contributed to the crash.