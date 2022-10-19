Watertown

Six Injured, Including 5 Children, When Car, School Bus Collide in Watertown

All of those injured are expected to survive, police said

By Marc Fortier

Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident.

Aerial and ground footage from the scene showed what looked like a Mini Cooper with serious front end damage that appeared to have struck a school bus.

Police said 44 kids were on board the bus. Five were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Belmont Street reopened around 9:45 a.m.

Police said solar glare is believed to have contributed to the crash.

More Massachusetts stories

celtics 12 hours ago

Celtics Vs. 76ers Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead the Way in Opener

Massachusetts State Police 2 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit, Troopers Say

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us