Six Injured, Including 5 Children, When Car, School Bus Collide in Watertown

Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident.

Aerial and ground footage from the scene showed what looked like a Mini Cooper with serious front end damage that appeared to have struck a school bus.

Police said 44 kids were on board the bus. Five were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Belmont Street reopened around 9:45 a.m.

Please avoid the area of Belmont St. & Lexington St. @WatertownPD & @WatFireDept are investigating a M/V accident. Traffic will be impacted.@watertowngov — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) October 19, 2022

Police said solar glare is believed to have contributed to the crash.