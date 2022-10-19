Man May Have Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit, Troopers Say

A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Wilmington police officers tried to stop a van just before 1 a.m., but the driver did not stop and a chase started, according to MSP. The van came to a stop in Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, troopers said.

Police said that's when the man got out of the van and headed toward the Merrimack River.

Troopers said "there are some indications" he may have jumped into the river while trying to get away from law enforcement, but they have not found him. A water search may resume during the day, troopers said.